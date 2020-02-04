Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lam Research Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.38 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $308.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,777,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,262 shares of company stock worth $16,289,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

