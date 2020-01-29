Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marten Transport, Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MRTN stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

