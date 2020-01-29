Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Moody’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $255.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average of $221.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $154.60 and a twelve month high of $258.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?