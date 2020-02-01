Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Pentair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 2,874.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $15,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

