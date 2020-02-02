Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Polaris Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of PII stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

