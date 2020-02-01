Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stryker Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.50. Stryker has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,522,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

