Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aon PLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

AON stock opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $197.90. AON has a 12-month low of $152.45 and a 12-month high of $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AON by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

