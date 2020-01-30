Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $120.12 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,339,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,864,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $10,645,102.65. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

