Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

CHK stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 68,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

