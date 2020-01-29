Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarineMax Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

NYSE:HZO opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $470.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?