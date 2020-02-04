Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $355.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $421.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

