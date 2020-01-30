Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

STLD stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $6,403,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

