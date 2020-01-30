RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.03

January 30, 2020
RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$24.03 ($17.04) and last traded at A$23.92 ($16.96), with a volume of 610259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$23.60 ($16.74).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is A$20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.83.

About RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

