ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10. ResMed has a one year low of $92.73 and a one year high of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,686.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $645,660.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,040,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,303 shares of company stock worth $8,403,179 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 74.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

