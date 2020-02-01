Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:RFP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 28,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $449.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

