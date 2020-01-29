Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

RFP stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

