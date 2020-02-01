Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 50871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$936.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9099998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

