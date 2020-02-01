Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Sells $141,774.14 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 51,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $141,774.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $152,649.16.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. Resonant Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 7,167.08%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

