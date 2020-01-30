Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Major Shareholder Sells $152,649.16 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $152,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 50,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00.

Resonant stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.28. Resonant Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

