Resources Connection, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

RECN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained