Restore (LON:RST) PT Raised to GBX 562

Restore (LON:RST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 562 ($7.39) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 491.02 ($6.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.27 million and a P/E ratio of 35.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 517.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 444.73. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.37).

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

