Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Up 25.9% in January

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 617,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,553. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

