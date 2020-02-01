Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Trading Up 8.3%

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN)’s share price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 859,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 460,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $182.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Return Energy (CVE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

In other Return Energy news, Senior Officer Lorne Andrew Morozoff sold 666,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$33,316.65.

About Return Energy (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

