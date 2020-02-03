Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $26.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

RVNC traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 426,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,464. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.23. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.96). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 88.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

