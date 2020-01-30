Reviewing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Cleveland BioLabs (OTCMKTS:CBLI)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87% Cleveland BioLabs -241.79% -93.20% -69.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Cleveland BioLabs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 565.62 -$51.68 million N/A N/A Cleveland BioLabs $1.14 million 22.10 -$3.61 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Risk and Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and Cleveland BioLabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.