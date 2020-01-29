Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Exela Technologies (NYSE:XELA)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.51% 11.36% 5.34% Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,263.64%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than CBIZ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $922.00 million 1.60 $61.57 million $1.09 24.64 Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.04 -$162.52 million ($0.77) -0.57

CBIZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBIZ beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.