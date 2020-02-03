Reviewing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuralstem and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem $260,000.00 9.37 -$4.93 million N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $4.74 million 404.44 -$66.60 million ($1.19) -21.31

Neuralstem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Neuralstem and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16% Fate Therapeutics -900.24% -48.94% -35.27%

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neuralstem and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 0 2 14 0 2.88

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Neuralstem on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.