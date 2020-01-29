Reviewing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (NASDAQ:FMBL)

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 28.55% 24.98% 2.47% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 25.29% 11.78% 1.18%

Volatility & Risk

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 3.42 $85.57 million N/A N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp $44.53 million 5.09 $11.01 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.