Reviewing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $16.24 billion 1.18 $643.00 million $5.10 26.25 iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.04% 91.07% 11.28% iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CDW has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CDW and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 2 2 4 0 2.25 iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $124.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.92%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats iMedia Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.