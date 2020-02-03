Reviewing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and KLX Energy Services (NYSE:KLXE)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and KLX Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $2.14 billion 0.51 $59.33 million $0.92 5.60 KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 0.20 $14.40 million $2.81 1.44

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than KLX Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexTier Oilfield Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -0.96% 2.73% 1.22% KLX Energy Services -11.27% 4.13% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and KLX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 KLX Energy Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 62.78%. KLX Energy Services has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 531.19%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.