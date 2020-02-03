Reviewing Perdoceo Education (PRDO) & Its Rivals

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Perdoceo Education to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perdoceo Education and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education Competitors 328 1025 1140 50 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Perdoceo Education’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 9.20% 26.01% 18.18% Perdoceo Education Competitors 720.04% -26.92% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $581.30 million $55.18 million 16.93 Perdoceo Education Competitors $530.72 million $33.14 million 8.66

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Perdoceo Education is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.