Reviewing Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 17.77% 8.14% 0.98% Investar 17.60% 8.88% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Investar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Investar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $91.15 million 2.66 $16.20 million $1.54 14.03 Investar $95.66 million 2.36 $16.84 million $1.81 12.54

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reliant Bancorp and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Investar 0 1 4 0 2.80

Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%. Investar has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Reliant Bancorp.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Investar has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Investar beats Reliant Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.