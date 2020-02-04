Reviewing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $17.35 million 13.52 $910,000.00 N/A N/A CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CELLECT BIOTECH/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 1.37% 9.93% 8.06% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -76.13% -49.94%

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Repro Med Systems and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats CELLECT BIOTECH/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.