Reviewing TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAlta and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.74 billion 1.20 -$152.76 million ($0.53) -14.11 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.99 billion 0.12 $152.56 million $3.43 1.58

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransAlta and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 4 0 2.67 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 1 0 0 0 1.00

TransAlta currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.15%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -4.07% -4.91% -1.63% Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 16.49% 29.74% 13.17%

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats TransAlta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.