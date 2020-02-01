Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RWLK stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 192.14% and a negative net margin of 322.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

