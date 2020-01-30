January 30, 2020
Rex Minerals (ASX:RXM) Trading Down 8.5%

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 499,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

Rex Minerals (ASX:RXM)

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project that is located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

