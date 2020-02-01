Rexnord Corp Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

RXN stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,657 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,633. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $659,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

