Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 568,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,524. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

