Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of RXN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $149,335.56. Insiders sold a total of 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rexnord by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rexnord by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Rexnord by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the period.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

