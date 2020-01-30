Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 30995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter worth $34,374,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $21,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rexnord by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 232,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter worth $5,198,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

