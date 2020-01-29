RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 54,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RGC Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RGC Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

RGCO traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $202.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.22. RGC Resources has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

