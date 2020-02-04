RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

RGCO opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

