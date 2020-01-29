Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Lifted to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) to an add rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RCDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ricardo to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Ricardo stock opened at GBX 768 ($10.10) on Monday. Ricardo has a 52-week low of GBX 586 ($7.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 761.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio

