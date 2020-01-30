Richards Packaging Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE RPI.UN traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $512.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$35.01 and a 12-month high of C$50.38.

In other Richards Packaging Income Fund news, Director Gerard Walter Glynn sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.73, for a total value of C$1,874,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 575,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,314,688.28.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

