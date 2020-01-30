Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.04

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.04 and last traded at C$28.93, with a volume of 26648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks