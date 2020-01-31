Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

