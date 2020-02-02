Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

RIGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 1,580,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,671. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

