Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital lowered Rightmove to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 541.43 ($7.12).

Shares of RMV traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 657.80 ($8.65). 2,056,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 649.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 580.60.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

