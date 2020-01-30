RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. 33,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

About RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

