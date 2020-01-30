Rights and Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading 0.2% Higher

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,315.50 ($30.46) and last traded at GBX 2,295 ($30.19), 2,583 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,290 ($30.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,174.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,002.21.

In other Rights and Issues Investment Trust news, insider David M. Best acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,991 ($26.19) per share, with a total value of £9,556.80 ($12,571.43).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:RIII)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

